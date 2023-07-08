Path The News Chronicle » News » Oba of Benin supports court decision on Ogiemwonyi’s Inheritance suit

Oba of Benin supports court decision on Ogiemwonyi’s Inheritance suit

Kunle Dada July 8, 2023 0
raping 13-year-old girl

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, has endorsed the judgement of an Edo State High court which ordered Madam Enoghayin and Miss Otasowie Ogiemwonyi to take legal and physical possession of late Mr Washington Osaretin Ogiemwonyi’s property known as 7A, Upper Sokponba Road in Benin City, after granting approval for his burial rites in accordance with Benin customs and tradition.

Following the demise of Mr Washington Osaretin Ogiemwonyi, disagreement broke out between his immediate and extended family members over the contended property and his burial, even as his corpse was left in the morgue for 23 months arising from the dispute.

Meanwhile, the Claimants, Thomas Ogbomo Ogiemwonyi and Mrs Odion Ogbomo approached a Benin High Court to challenge the rights of Madam Enoghayin Osunde and Miss Otasowie Ogiemwonyi, wife and daughter of the deceased to the disputed property and his burial.

The Court ordered that the defendants immediately bury their husband/father in conjunction with Ogiemwonyi’s family as they desired.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

The court thereafter restrained the claimants by themselves, their agents, servants, or thugs and privies from interfering with the planning, preparing and burial of the late Washington Osaretin Ogiemwonyi at No. 7A, Upper Sokponba Road, Benin City, by the Defendants.

Unsatisfied with the decision of the court, which is not status barred, some aggrieved family members of the Ogiemwonyi family dragged Washington Ogiemwonyi’s widow (Madam Enoghayin Osunde) and his eldest daughter, Miss Otasowie Ogiemwonyi before the Palace of the Oba of Benin, seeking to upturn the judgement of the High Court.

However, After listening to the testimonies of the parties to the dispute over inheritance and burial rites of the Patriarch of the family, the Chairman of the Committee set up by the Palace, Chief Stanley Esere, the Obamwonyi of Benin, who was joined by other Palace Chiefs, including Chief Oghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin, Chief Osemwegie Ero, the Edobayeokhae, held that it is an uncontroverted fact that the property, No. 7A, Upper Sokponba Road, was shared and distributed to the eldest son of the family, late Washington Osaretin Ogiemwonyi and exclusively his eldest child after his demise and final burial rites had been concluded.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Oborevwori hails predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa at 64 

Francis Francis July 8, 2023 0
Gangs-of-Lagos

Gang of Lagos: Lagos State Government lacks the power to regulate film industry, Amazon tells Court

Kunle Dada July 8, 2023 0
Oborevwori lauds Deltans for voting PDP

Oborevwori’s Supreme Court victory exonerated him from forgery – Olu

Merit Ugolo July 8, 2023 0

LASG cracks down on Okada Riders who switched to “Lady Machine”

Francis Francis July 8, 2023 0
Adeleke Names Aregbesola

BREAKING: Gov. Adeleke Names Aregbesola’s Ex-Aids, 23 Others as Commissioner Nominees

Adekunle Taofeek July 7, 2023 1
Committee On Tax Reforms

JUST IN: President Tinubu Sets Up Committee On Tax Reforms

Adams Peter July 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Conspiracy of Justice: Tinubu, Akpabio, Nwaoboshi and the 10th Senate

Dr Bolaji Akinyemi July 8, 2023 0

Reactions as Kanayo O Kanayo prays for his son..

Augustina John July 8, 2023 0
African Union Working

Unlocking Russia-Africa Economic and Trade Potentials

Adams Peter July 8, 2023 0

In Memoriam: Siyanbola Malomo—A Brother,  Patriot and Scholar

Tunji Olaopa July 8, 2023 0

Oborevwori hails predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa at 64 

Francis Francis July 8, 2023 0