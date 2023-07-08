Oba of Benin supports court decision on Ogiemwonyi’s Inheritance suit

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, has endorsed the judgement of an Edo State High court which ordered Madam Enoghayin and Miss Otasowie Ogiemwonyi to take legal and physical possession of late Mr Washington Osaretin Ogiemwonyi’s property known as 7A, Upper Sokponba Road in Benin City, after granting approval for his burial rites in accordance with Benin customs and tradition.

Following the demise of Mr Washington Osaretin Ogiemwonyi, disagreement broke out between his immediate and extended family members over the contended property and his burial, even as his corpse was left in the morgue for 23 months arising from the dispute.

Meanwhile, the Claimants, Thomas Ogbomo Ogiemwonyi and Mrs Odion Ogbomo approached a Benin High Court to challenge the rights of Madam Enoghayin Osunde and Miss Otasowie Ogiemwonyi, wife and daughter of the deceased to the disputed property and his burial.

The Court ordered that the defendants immediately bury their husband/father in conjunction with Ogiemwonyi’s family as they desired.

The court thereafter restrained the claimants by themselves, their agents, servants, or thugs and privies from interfering with the planning, preparing and burial of the late Washington Osaretin Ogiemwonyi at No. 7A, Upper Sokponba Road, Benin City, by the Defendants.

Unsatisfied with the decision of the court, which is not status barred, some aggrieved family members of the Ogiemwonyi family dragged Washington Ogiemwonyi’s widow (Madam Enoghayin Osunde) and his eldest daughter, Miss Otasowie Ogiemwonyi before the Palace of the Oba of Benin, seeking to upturn the judgement of the High Court.

However, After listening to the testimonies of the parties to the dispute over inheritance and burial rites of the Patriarch of the family, the Chairman of the Committee set up by the Palace, Chief Stanley Esere, the Obamwonyi of Benin, who was joined by other Palace Chiefs, including Chief Oghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin, Chief Osemwegie Ero, the Edobayeokhae, held that it is an uncontroverted fact that the property, No. 7A, Upper Sokponba Road, was shared and distributed to the eldest son of the family, late Washington Osaretin Ogiemwonyi and exclusively his eldest child after his demise and final burial rites had been concluded.

