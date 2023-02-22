For the general elections in 2023, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sent nearly 200,000 Corps members to work as ad hoc personnel.

In an effort to guarantee the safety of corps members during the election, the Corps has launched a “Distress Call Center.

At a news conference on the readiness of the Scheme for the elections on Tuesday in Abuja, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, Director General of NYSC, revealed this.

According to him, corps members will make up around 80% of the ad hoc staff that will be used for the exercise.

He claims that INEC staff have previously taught election participants both inside and outside of orientation camps.

He stated: “Those who are participating in this election have already been trained. Some of them are trained outside the camps. Those who just passed out were trained by INEC officials in the camp. Proper training has been given to them, guidelines were given to them. They have been well informed and they are ready to give their best.”

The NYSC has implemented procedures to safeguard Corps members’ security before, during, and after the elections, he continued.

Meeting with the leaders of security agencies to ensure their security, according to Ahmed, was a part of the endeavor.

“What is fundamental for me to also mention is the security of these Corps members. Since I took over, I have met with the IG of Police, the DSS, I have met with the NSCDC, I have equally met with the INEC and every hand is on deck to ensure that the Corps members are secured.”

“We were assured by INEC that they will carry these Corps members to their respective places of assignment and bring them back safely from wherever they are picking them from,” he said.

The head of NYSC also cautioned Corps members against accepting any form of payment from candidates during the election.

“The welfare of these Corps members, the INEC has promised to provide them with sleeping kits and whatever they need for the elections.”

“What I want to warn Corps members about is that they should be careful in whatever environment they find themselves in. They should not accept any gift from any politician. They must not accept any food from anybody. As they go, they should carry at least their service support. Any form of gratification or gifts, we don’t expect any Corps member to accept,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

More

41 total views, 41 views today