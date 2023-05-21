NYSC did not issue Enugu governor-elect’s certificate- DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has distanced the Scheme from the Discharge Certificate in possession of the Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah.

Recall that there have been controversies regarding the authenticity of the said NYSC Discharge Certificate, which Mbah presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the March 18, 2023 Enugu State governorship election.

Speaking on Arise TV this morning, the NYSC DG said the Certificate in possession of Mbah was not issued by NYSC.

“You can’t go and collect certificate on the street, you can’t go and collect certificate from a hotel. The governor-elect is a lawyer. I am not a lawyer but I know as the DG of NYSC, I’m fully aware of this case. He came to me, I was frank to him and I told him this Certificate is not from us,” Brig-Gen Ahmed stated.

When told that Mbah had sued the NYSC and its Director of Certification over the matter, the DG responded

“Do you sue somebody on pages of newspaper? As far as I am concerned NYSC has not been sued. I’ve not received any court order or anything.”

