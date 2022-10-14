The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has charged managers of the Scheme to strive for result-oriented leadership through strategic communication and effective stakeholders’ advocacy.

He said this would serve as an avenue to restrategize for greater performance.

Fadah stated this yesterday when he flagged off a training for NYSC Top Management and State Coordinators, to build staff capacity for higher productivity.

Speaking during the flag off in Kano, General Fadah said the training was necessary in order to provide effective mentorship for the teeming staff members and also make external stakeholders’ engagement more result-oriented.

He stated that the training would enhance the repositioning of the Scheme for more visibility and sustained relevance for national development.

“At forty-nine and being at the threshold of its golden jubilee, NYSC has already attracted numerous accolades for its enormous contributions to national development.

However, more than ever before, this is the time to step up efforts towards making it more responsive to national needs, especially as Nigeria strives to transform into one of the world’s fastest growing economies”, General Fadah said.

Speaking further, the Director General, who added that effective leadership skills are crucial as they help in influencing the led to willingly strive for the achievement of organizational goals, however advised the participants to look beyond the training but continually engage in self-development for successful leadership.

The DG tasked the NYSC Management and State coordinators to tap from the opportunities provided by the training for successful advocacy to garner stakeholders’ support.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director, Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abubakar told participants that the essence of the training was to sharpen the skills of the managers of the Scheme to reposition it to be in tandem with current trends.

He added that at the end of the training, participants would be equiped with different strategies to adopt in coping with changes in their work environments.

“By the end of the training, participants would have been empowered with more knowledge and confidence to initiate actions, induce changes as well as provide our subordinates with effective guidance on the Scheme’s policies and plans, which will in turn enhance the overall performance of the entire workforce, and accelerate the achievement of our organizational goals”, Alhaji Abubakar said.