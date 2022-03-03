NYSC chief warns Corps Members against drug abuse, cultism

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Major General Shuaibu has warned Corps Members to avoid cultism, drug abuse and other social vices that can mar their future.

He gave the warning in his address during the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members’ Swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC FCT Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

He counselled them to use the Orientation Course, which is the first cardinal programme of the Scheme to equip themselves adequately for the tasks that lie within the service year.

He urged them to ensure participatory camp life by taking seriously leadership training, paramilitary drills and other physical trainings, as well as sensitization on topical national issues.

General Ibrahim advised the Corps Members to use the NYSC platform to kick-start the various activities that will enable them realize their potentials and attain great feat, both within and beyond the service year.

“You must continue to distance yourself from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. I enjoin you to avail yourselves of this once-in-a-life-time opportunity by participating actively in all camp activities.

“I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by obeying the camp rules and regulations”, he said.

Ibrahim informed the Corps Members that one of the objectives of NYSC is to promote national unity and integration, hence, they must use the social media to achieve that, instead of using it to spread fake news, hatred, among others.

He urged them to entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, love, harmony, and shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

Speaking further, General Ibrahim admonished the Corps Members to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious character around them to the appropriate authorities.

He reminded them that white-collar jobs are not readily available. He said; “therefore l encourage you to avail yourselves of opportunities for self-employment offered through our Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

You are to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation camp.

On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme”.

The Director-General equally urged the Corps Members to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive measures, such as physical distancing, wearing of facemasks and the use of hand washing facilities provided at strategic locations in the camp.

He reminded them that the Federal Government’s directive on presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination as a pre-requisite for gaining entry into public offices is still in force, adding that those of them that are yet to be vaccinated should do so as the rule will also apply to them in their respective places of primary assignment and other public offices.

“We are sustaining our liaision with the relevant authorities with a view to ensuring that the vaccines are made available to you in the course of this programme”, the DG added.

Ibrahim commended the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their continued support towards safe and efficient conduct of the Orientation course within the framework of the ‘new normal’.

“Indeed, the sustained provision of Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits and sensitization materials by the NCDC for usage in all the Orientation camps is a clear indication of the agency’s interest in the success of the Scheme.

I also thank the State Ministries of Health, as well as Federal and State tertiary health institutions for their support in the areas of COVID-19 prevention and general health services”, General Ibrahim stated.

The NYSC boss thanked the members of the House of Representatives and other Nigerians for the progress made so far in the legislative process on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund.

He appealed to the appropriate authorities to provide the necessary enablement for the actualization of the fund, which will ensure the smooth operation of the Scheme, especially addressing the challenge of infrastructure, and also boost the skill acquisition programme aimed at empowering Corps Members for self-employment and wealth creation.

The Director-General implored the support of all stakeholders for the success of the Scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), which is aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative healthcare, especially for the rural poor.

“I implore well-to-do individuals and corporate bodies to take a cue from Her Excellency, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, by donating well equipped ambulances for the operation of the NYSC Mobile Clinics, as well as other essential equipment and drugs that will facilitate the conduct of our medical outreaches”, he said.

A total of 2,500 Corps Members took the Oath of Allegiance administered by the FCT Chief Judge, Hon Justice Husseini BabaYusuf, represented by Hon Justice Olukayode Adeniyi.