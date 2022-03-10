NYSC Chief Cautions Corps Members To Beware Of Online Fraudsters

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has advised Corps Members to ignore online messages from criminals offering postings to preferred locations.

He gave the advice on Wednesday while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members at the Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Fanisau, Jigawa State.

Ibrahim stressed that postings and relocation were done free of charge, and warned them against making payments to anyone for those purposes.

The Director-General further warned that it was criminal to present fake medical reports for the purpose of obtaining concessional posting, adding that anyone caught doing so would face the full wrath of the law.

He also decried the situation whereby some Prospective Corps Members with serious illnesses conceal their conditions in the course of registering for enlistment in the National Service.

According to him, the essence of disclosure of true state of health by Prospective Corps Members was to help with decisions regarding their deployment, level of participation in camp activities and medical care.

He called on Corps Members to be guided by the spirit and letters of the Oath of Allegiance they swore to both within and beyond the service period.

The Director-General also enjoined them to continue to preach the messages of peace and unity wherever they found themselves.

Ibrahim advised the Corps Members to make patriotism, honesty and hard work their watchwords, stressing that they should be focused on their dreams.