Life doesn’t have a one side fits it all solution. What comes like a perfect fix, a square peg in a square hole for one might be a hehiggledy-piggledy situation for another.

Each time I remember the early days of Wike’ antagonism of Atiku and his “Edey pain them, edey sweet us” and other lyrics of provocation and demeaning remarks that were his signature tunes and how many of us then queued behind him, shouting ride on , I see the dynamics of life from the perception of one man’s meat is another man’ poison.

Life comes in colours of rainbow. Each person has their own preferences and the reasons for such very relative.

Six months ago , when he was busy dragging Atiku,Iyorchia Ayu and PDP up and dawn, making mince meat of them, he was my hero. He was the real man, the most vocal and courageous. For me and many of my ilks he was dispassionate, seeking for justice and fairness. We never saw the other side of him which later was unveiled and turned him by our assessment into a selfish blood craving monster, an opportunistic politicians who craves for nothing but his deep intiable pocket.

We were all sucked in by that singular fact of him peppering our perceived enemy, the enemy that put the rod in the wheel of Igbo presidency.

As long as Wike continues on that path of hunting and making the life of our enemies miserable, we are cool and fine with it and the music of war can go as long as he pleased.

Then anything said about his crudeness, rascality and enfantile display of power would have made sense to us. Today that hero and man of the moment we saw in him has been eclipsed and opaqued by his decision to support Tinubu and the very nasty and bestial role he played in the 25th Feb presidential election.

Surprisingly, that woeful and bestial act of devilry manoeuvring made him a hero in the eyes of some . Such is life and its dynamics. Hmmmmm! Where lies the balance in this life?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As we condemn that flawed and fraudulent election engineered by INEC; many are rejoicing over it. As we see Tinubu as the most incapable person to run the affairs of this nation, some see him as an answered prayer. As we whine and lament over the shabby and dirty job of INEC many are doing thumps up for INEC for a very credible election. This life no balance at all!

Such is life. Very dynamic, flexible with a lot of sides and possibilities, making it impossible for one to take only what appeals to one as one side fix or fit it all.

The tragedy of life comes when one tries to impose the vision, the perception and the conviction of one on others and shove them down their throat and makes it look like doctrines and dogmas that should be followed without arguments.

The best approach to life is , say your truth and allow others say theirs. Speak your realities and convictions and allow others to vent theirs. Stay on your lane of truth and conviction. Pursue it with all that you got but never think at any point that others must follow it simply because it is your reality and conviction.

No matter how I demonize, hate and loath Wike the eternal truth is there are those who are ready to die for him.

No matter how I discredit this election that robbed Obi his mandate, the truth is there are those the victory of TINUBU would be a turning point in their life.

Life is very simple but complex. Continue to be on that path of your truth and conviction without being a bully. Say truth as loud as you can without either condemning others or have their voice muffled. What you condemned today may be your predilection tommorow and what is your spec today may be your ordeal tommorow.

Nyesom Wike Pepper them oooh ! Was my favorite months ago but not anymore, will that make others who still like such song idiotic? No!! Such is life and its complexity very dynamic.

# There is enough space up there for all to flab their wings and fly.

However, on Obi’ mandate I stand. My truth, my conviction and my reality.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

3 total views, 3 views today