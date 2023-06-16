Path The News Chronicle » News » NUPENG, NSCDC Faceoff: CG Removes Rivers State Commandant, Institutes Investigation Panel

NUPENG, NSCDC Faceoff: CG Removes Rivers State Commandant, Institutes Investigation Panel

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
NUPENG NSCDC Faceoff

NUPENG, NSCDC Faceoff

A high-powered investigation panel has been constituted by the Commandant General (CG), of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, to look into the circumstances leading to the blockage of the entrance of Rivers State Command of the NSCDC, located at Olu Obasanjo way, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Wednesday.

The commitee headed by the DCG in charge of Operations, Dauda Mungadi, is to objectively investigate the role played by the State Commandant and members of the command Anti-vandal team in the crisis.

In the same vein, the CG ordered the removal of the Rivers State Commandant,  Micheal Ogar, and directed him to hand over the affairs of the Command to his Deputy, pending the deployment of a substantive State Commandant.

He expressed shock at the action taken by NUPENG which painted a surprising scenario and an unwarranted contradiction to the ideals of the Corps.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Dr Audi noted that, humility and integrity in service delivery is the watchword of the Corps, as such, any breach of trust or suspected compromise by any personnel will not be treated with kids’ gloves.

“I have constituted a high powered committee to carry out full scale investigation into the incident in Port Harcourt.

“Nigerians are fully aware that we are the lead agency in protection of critical government assets and infrastructure.

“Therefore, under my watch, no act of indiscipline, compromise or sabotage would be condoned from anyone within and outside the Corps.

“I have given the committee a marching order to ascertain the role played by either of the parties and anyone found guilty would be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Recall that the CG recently summoned Niger Delta State Commandants to Abuja, to charge them on the need to rejig their anti-vandal units in line with Mr President’s order to stop oil theft and other criminal activities within the sector.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the committee to carry out unbiased investigation and appealed to members of the public and all interested stakeholders to await the outcome of the investigation and proposed recommendations.

The CG assured that NSCDC will continue to sanitise the oil sector by waging war against oil thieves and illegal oil bunkerers sabotaging the nation’s economy.

He urged all critical stakeholders to continue supporting the Corps in its renewed fight against oil theft by giving credible information that may lead to the arrest of all nefarious individuals involved in sharp practices within the oil industry.

Kenechukwu Ofomah

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Food Prices Surge As Nigeria's Inflation Hit 22.41%

Food Prices Surge As Nigeria’s Inflation Hit 22.41%

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 16, 2023 0
ECOWAS Approves $5 Million For Sierra Leone Elections

ECOWAS Approves $5 Million And 95 Observers For Sierra Leone Elections

TNC Reporter June 16, 2023 0
VCO Foundation

VCO Foundation, Decagon Institute Forge Alliance to Train, Empower 100 Software Engineers in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
Umeh Anambra Central Senatorial Election

Umeh’s name was missing from the list of candidates Returning Officer Tells Tribunal

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
Sanusi Lamido Meets President Tinubu in Aso Rock

JUST IN: Former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Meet Tinubu

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ex-Federal law maker

Ex-Federal law maker bags 5 yrs imprisonment over N212m fraud

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Extraction 2

Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
2023 BET Awards

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, and Tyga are set to perform at the 2023 BET Awards

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Until death do us part

Until Death do us Part (2): When Death is your Partner

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0