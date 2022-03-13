NSITF charged to shun corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged the management and staff of the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Katsina State to shun corruption in whatever form, and lead exemplary lives of Integrity and transparency.

This charge was made during a sensitization lecture delivered by the representative of the Katsina State office of the Commission, Sani Tukur Tarauni, on the theme “Fighting Corruption in MDAs: The ICPC Perspective”.

The lecture, which focused on forms, causes, effects of corruption and ICPC’s anti-corruption strategies in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), also emphasized the collective responsibility in fighting corruption towards a corruption-free Nigeria.

Tarauni also emphasized Section 20 of the ICPC Act 2000 that spoke on the issue of assets forfeiture – “Without prejudice to any sentence of imprisonment imposed under this Act, a Public Officer or other person found guilty of soliciting, offering or receiving gratification shall forfeit the gratification and pay a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject-matter of the offence where such gratification is capable of being valued or is of a pecuniary nature, or ten thousand Naira, whichever is the higher.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the NSITF Ag. Branch Manager, Mr. Rabiu Y. Abdullahi, appreciated the ICPC Team in their effort of sensitizing, educating, and fostering the support of the MDAs across the country against corruption.

Mr. Abdullahi also commended the ICPC’s activities and further pledged the continued support and partnership to rid Nigeria of corruption.

The participants appreciated the Commission’s initiatives of enlightening the general public on and against corruption and related offences and called on the Commission to make available anti-corruption pamphlets and IEC Materials available to the public for better understanding the crusade against the cruel monster “Corruption” in Nigeria.