The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to collaborate with it in tackling emerging security threats across the country

This call was made in Abuja by the National Coordinator of the female squad of NSCDC, Chief Superintendent of Corps, CSP Imomkhe Oluwakemi while on a working visit to the EFCC’s Headquarters.

Oluwakemi said the female squad is a special squad in the NSCDC, formed through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Minister of Interior and the Commandant General of NSCDC to protect lives and properties especially in schools across the 36 states of the country.

According to her, “we are carrying out sensitization programmes in schools to be security conscious, encouraging them to install surveillance devices and reaching out in cases of emergencies via our hot lines. Also, part of the reasons for our visit is to encourage the Commission to reach out to us if there is need for extra hands especially in areas of fire backing and other security needs”, she said

Responding, Secretary to the Commission, Dr George Ekpungu, who spoke for the EFCC’s Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, thanked the NSCDC’s team and emphasized the need for stakeholders to collaborate in tackling emerging security challenges in the country.

“I have been told that if you need NSCDC personnel, you go for the female squad and you have demonstrated that it is not about size, gender but about determination and courage to do the job.

“We already have a robust relationship with the NSCDC .We will do everything to support and collaborate with you”, he said.