The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has pledged the commitment of the Corps to protect the rights of women and assist in ending violence against women in politics.

He made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the UN Women Country Representative, Ms. Beatrice Eyong at the UN House in Abuja.

Dr Audi emphasized that, the role women play in the development of the society cannot be undermined as they are diligent, resourceful and goal oriented in whatever duties assigned to them.

He stated that, in other to promote the rights of women, he established the Gender unit and launched the Gender Policy Document to mainstream women into policies and programmes of the Corps at all levels.

“About this time last year, we launched the gender policy document to ensure we have a guideline for the operation of the gender unit in all our commands across the Federation.

“The event also ushered in my decoration as a “He for She” by the Honorable minister of women affairs, Mrs Dame Pauline Tallen in recognition of our effort to promote women inclusiveness in our service since the beginning of my administration”, the CG added.

He assured the UN Women Country Representative of Women’s safety in the country.

In his words “President Muhammadu Buhari is very committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians and foreigners alike.

“He has also charged all security agencies in the country to work together to end the security challenges in the country as soon as possible and Nigerians will see changes very soon”.

He reiterated that, in other to provide adequate security for school children against kidnapping and prevent school gender based violence, the Corps established a formidable Female Squad that is highly trained to implement the safe school initiative of government.

He appealed for support of the United Nations Women in the area of training for Gender Desk Officers of the Corps across the nation as well as technical support to aid the prevention of school gender-based violence among others.

In Her Response, the Country Representative of the United Nations Women in Nigeria, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, thanked the CG for his involvement in the fight for Women’s rights.

She affirmed that the Corps is keeping up to speed with its mandates and the UN women will be more than ready to partner with the Corps especially in areas of common interests and concerns.

She added that there is need for the partnership between the Corps and UN Women to go deeper and stronger in order to help achieve their economic empowerment programme for rural women and the nation at large.

She hinted that, the UN Women will soon launch a Digitally Assisted Climate-Smart Agriculture for rural women and security is a major factor to be prioritised.

“We shall expand our partnership with the NSCDC to leverage on the expertise of your Agro Rangers unit to provide security for rural women who are farmers as well as our officials when the program commence” she explained.

Ms. Beatrice Eyong sought the support of the NSCDC in the prevention of trafficking of women and girls, stating that about 18.5 million children are out of school and over 10 million of such are girls.

In view of the forthcoming general elections in 2023, the Country Representative emphasised that women are vulnerable species that has been constantly denied of their rights to actively participate in politics.

She requested for maximum support from the Corps in bringing an end to violence against women in politics.

The CG however promised to put necessary machineries in motion through the gender unit at the National Headquarters, headed by CSC Oluwakemi Ajet Alao to assist in ending violence against women in politics especially as the election year draw closer.

He assured the UN Women body of necessary cooperation and security support anytime the Corps is been called upon.

“You can count on us, call on Civil Defence anytime for your programs, our job is to ensure security of live and protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure.

“We have justified our existence over the years and we shall continue to work hard until we achieve total security in the country”, the CG concluded.