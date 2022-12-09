By Merit Ugolo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has dragged a Superintendent of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Solomon Ogodo, to the dock over allegations bordering on forgery, employment racketeering and fraud.

ICPC, in charge no: CR/503/2022 brought before Honourable Justice M.S. Idris of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Jabi, Abuja, accused the defendant of defrauding unsuspecting job seekers to the tune of Twelve Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N12,200,000).

In the 5-count charge, the Commission told the Court that the accused person on different occasions hoodwinked members of the public into parting with different sums of money in the guise of securing employments for their relatives in the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS).

The Court was further informed of how Mr. Ogodo, with the intent to commit fraud, forged offers of provisional appointments for some applicants into the Nigeria Correctional Services.