NSCDC, Nigerian Navy Collaborate to Protect Critical National Assets, Infrastructure in Anambra

In continuation of his visit to service commanders in the state, the newly deployed State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State, Mr. Edwin Osuala on Wednesday, stated the command’s resolve to strengthen collaboration with the Nigerian Navy in the protection of critical national assets, fight against illegal oil dealings and vandalism, to achieve its objectives in the state.

Comdt. Osuala made the call when he visited Navy Captain (NN), Godfrey Osuobeni, the Naval Commander, Nigerian Naval Outpost Onitsha.

According to him, the visit was premised on the need for NSCDC as the lead Agency in- charge of Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure to cement the long-term existing relationship with the Nigerian Navy which he reaffirmed remains a critical partner in the fight against illegal dealings in petroleum products.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

“I am here to seek for your support in our desire as the lead agency saddled with the responsibility to protect oil pipelines and other Critical National Assets and Infrastructure from vandalism.

“But I may not be able to do it alone if I don’t bring other services on board to work in tandem with our mandate; that is why am here to align forces with you,” he said.

Comdt. Osuala emphasized NSCDC’s determination to rid the nooks and crannies of the state off crime in collaboration with other sister-security agencies through sharing of intelligence, joint operations and capacity building for effective result.

On his part, Capt.Osuobeni highlighted the need for stronger synergy among security agencies in the war against criminal minded persons sabotaging the nation’s economy through illegal petroleum bunkering.

Pledging his support, he said “Nigerian Navy will continue to work with you to stop all criminals and economic saboteurs from attacking the country’s critical infrastructure.”

While wishing the new NSCDC State helmsman well in his new assignment, commended him for the visit with assurances of the Naval Outpost to close rank with the NSCDC on operational support, logistics and other areas to enhance its operations.

The visit ended with discussions on future projections and collaboration opportunities.

Share this post