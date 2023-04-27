The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State command says it has so far arrested six persons for impersonation and exam malpractice in the ongoing 2023 JAMB UTME CBT examination across parts of the state.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, DSC Okadigbo Edwin who disclosed this in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka, said the arrests were sequel to the directives of the State Commandant to Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to ensure maximum security and serenity of all the computer-based testing (CBT) JAMB examination centres.

The ongoing Computer-Based JAMB examination commenced on Tuesday across various centres in the state and will end tomorrow.

According to DSC Okadigbo, the suspects arrested at centres in Atani, Awka and Nsugbe for impersonation, have all made confessional statements to the crime.

He said; “On Tuesday 25/04/2023 at about 1100hrs one Nnaji Decency ‘M’ 22 years old of Umusiome village in Nkpor Idemili North LGA and one Egboh Emmanuel Oluebube ‘F’ 21 years old of Awgbu in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State respectively were arrested by a team of NSCDC Operatives at Info Tech ICT Centre in Atani Ogbaru LGA of Anambra.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Egboh Emmanuel registered for the exam with her name, but hired Nnaji Decency a mercenary to sit for the examination.

“Also one Uloeme Somtochukwu ‘M’ 16years old of Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra and Omorogieva Idunwaonyi ‘M’ 20 years old of No. 7 Osarentin Street Benin Edo State were arrested on Wednesday 26/04/ 2023 at Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe Centre.

“The latter was arrested while writing JAMB examination for another suspect currently at large who engaged him in the deal.

“At about 1300hrs same day, one Mrs Titus Chiamaka ‘F’ 20 years old of Ubakala Umuahia South LGA of Abia State and one Solomon Collins ‘M’ 40 years old of Awka South LGA of Anambra State were arrested at St. John of God center Awka.

“The said Solomon was writing for Titus Chiamaka as mercenary.“

The Anambra NSCDC spokesperson revealed that the suspects have all made confessional statements.

He said the State Commandant of the corps, Isidore Chikere has directed that the suspects be charged to court immediately the investigations are concluded.

“All the suspects volunteered confessional statements admitting to the offence as efforts are currently underway to get other accomplices in connection with the offence.

“Commending personnel of the Corps for swift response in arresting the suspects, Comdt. Isidore Chikere, the NSCDC State Commandant said the NSCDC will continue to support JAMB to rid examination centers of mercenaries, impersonators and criminal minded persons towards giving credibility and transparency to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“He warns candidates to shun examination malpractice as anyone caught would be prosecuted.

“Consequently, the State NSCDC helmsman has ordered further Investigation on the case after which all the suspects will be charged to court to serve as deterrence to others,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh has said the state government will not tolerate any form of malpractices during examinations in schools across the state.

She said exam malpractice is inimical to the advancement of the education sector in the state and the government will address any act of malpractice observed with utmost dispatch.