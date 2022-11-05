The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has pledged to work the NSCDC in strategic communications to help tackle insecurity, conflict and corruption in the country.

This statement was made by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, fnipr, while delivering a goodwill message at the opening ceremony of a 3 – day Communication Conference of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) themed ‘Managing Sensitive Conflict Communication Amidst Rising Insecurity for Organisational Development’ which kicked off at the National Headquarters, in Sauka, Abuja.

Conveying the greetings of the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR to the gathering, she quoted him to have said that “the problem of insecurity facing Nigeria is triggered by high level of corruption, and there is a critical link between corruption and insecurity, with grave consequences if not handled properly.”

Mrs Ogugua further stated that insecurity, conflict and terrorism are fueled by misinformation, disinformation and propaganda and so government agencies should master the art of proactive and strategic communication to counter the negative narratives and engender the support of the public.

She advocated a whole-of-government approach (that is the coordinated and collaborative efforts of all government MDAs working together) to effectively manage communication and curb the menace.