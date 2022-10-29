The Female Squad of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has requested for collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps.

It said the synergy with NYSC would specifically enable the squad to interface with the female Corps Members on intelligence gathering and personal security.

The team leader of the squad, CSC Imonikhe Oluwakemi disclosed this when she led other members of the squad on a courtesy visit to the NYSC Director General Brigadier, General Muhammad Kaku Fadah in his office in Abuja.

The NSCDC leader said the team has visited several schools within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and sensitized the students on the important of security awareness and personal safety.

She added that the female squad which consist of more than five hundred female officers has recorded huge success since it was inaugurated towards boosting Federal Government’s safety initiative.

“Security is being faced with global challenges and it is increasing in size, meanwhile all hands must be on deck to be security conscious”, she said.

In his response, the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah commended the female squad of the NSCDC for their exploits in securing lives and properties of members of the public, especially within the FCT.

The Director General promised that the request from the NSCDC would be considered.