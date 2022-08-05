The family of late Inspector of Corps, Ilyasu Abraham, a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who died in the unfortunate attack on Kuje Medium Custodial Centre, has been presented with a total sum of two million, eight hundred thousand naira (N2.8m) as compensation from the Corps.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, made the presentation on Thursday at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja.

Recall that the unfortunate incident of July 5, 2022, at Kuje Medium Custodial Center, where armed insurgents invaded the facility, resulted in the death of IC Abraham Iliya, of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Command while he was on duty.

A cheque for N2.5m and the sum of N300,000 in cash was handed over to Mrs Elizabeth Abraham and the daughter, Abimiku Blessing.

Making the presentation, the Commandant General consoled the family over the loss of their bread winner and encouraged them that the officer would be remembered as a hero, who died in active serve.

He explained that the money given to the family was in fulfilment of his promise to ensure that necessary compensation is given to the family in due time, stressing that it is an intervention from government and the Corps to assist the deceased family in ameliorating some burial expenses.

“I want to pledge my administration’s support to the family of the slain personnel and my unflinching commitment to the welfare of all officers and men of the Corps,” he said.

The CG assured the daughter of the late Inspector Iliya of employment into the Corps as soon as the Federal Government gives approval for recruitment into the service.

The Commandant General assured the nation that the Corps will not be deterred from protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, lives and property of law abiding citizens and regulation of private guards amongst other mandates of the Corps.

He seized the opportunity to call on Zonal Commanders, State Commandants, Area Commanders, CGs Special Intelligence Squad, CGs Special Anti-vandal Squad and Components Commanders etc, to continue to develop new strategies as they work in synergy with other security agencies in confronting all forms of security challenges affecting the country.

The CG renewed his call on all citizens to continue to assist security agencies with useful and timely information to nip criminal activities in the bud, noting with optimism that all challenges of insecurity affecting Nigeria are surmountable.