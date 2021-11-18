Nigerian Railway workers have begun a heavy protest demanding better welfare and salaries.

The Workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation launched a protest at Idu Station in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking on the development, Innocent Ajiji, the President-General of NUR, disclosed that the demonstration was necessary as the government and the management of the railway corporation did not show any interest in complying with the unions’ demands.

“There is full compliance across all the 26 stations of Nigeria,” he said.