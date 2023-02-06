Round six of the NPFL was completed last night after 9 games from both groups were featured. Bendel Insurance vs Gombe was the only game to have featured on Saturday. Round six produced 20 goals scored across both groups, 8 home wins, and 2 draws which are stalemate and 1 away win.

Bendel Insurance 0-0 Gombe United,

Benin Arsenal was held and denied a win For the first time since the season began. Resilient Gombe United held Insurance to a barren draw in Benin. Although Insurance still tops group A with 16 points after one point in this round.

Enyimba 2-0 El Kanemi Warriors

The Peoples of Elephants in Aba overpowered their visitors. Chukwuemeka Obioma’s brace in the first half was enough to retain all three points and a clean sheet for Enyimba. With 10 points after six games, Enyimba sits in third place behind Remo. Warriors with four points battle for the relegation regions.

Doma United 2-1 Rivers United.

Newly promoted side Savannah Tigers stunned defending champions Rivers United following a spirited 2-1 win at Gombe. Pride of Rivers was denied an opportunity to top group B after the defeat, while Savannah Tigers with the win moved to fourth place on the log.

Shooting Stars 2-0 Nasarawa United

The Oluyole boys defeated Nasarawa United by 2-0 in Ibadan. Debutante Samuel Ayanrinde grabbed a brace which aided Shooting to a transcendent victory.

It’s Oluyole’s second win of the season after round 6 drives them to 6th place with 8 points. Nasarawa United remains bottom of group B with just a point secured after 6 games.

NPFL ROUND6 RESULTS

Bendel Insurance 0-0 Gombe United

Dakkada FC 2-4 Abia Warriors

Enyimba Int’l 2-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Akwa United 3-1 Remo Stars

Plateau United 1-0 Kwara United

Shooting Stars 2-0 Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Bayelsa United

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Lobi Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Rangers Int’l

Doma United 2-1 Rivers United