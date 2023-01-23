Round three of the NPFL was witnessed over the weekend, with all 8 clubs in the abridged league in action. In the group A and B, 8 games were featured yesterday in round three, 14 goals were scored, 2 home victories, 3 away wins, and 2 draws. Two games in groups A and B for this round were rescheduled, Rivers United will host Ikon Allah’s boys tomorrow and Remo Stars takes on the Oluloye Boys on Wednesday.

Kwara United 0-1 Bendel Insurance

Imade Osarenkhoe’s 25th-minute header which was the only goal at Ilorin handed Bendel Insurance the third victory in a streak. They become the only side to have 9 points after three games this season. Remo can also win against Shooting Stars.

Nasarawa United 0-3 Akwa United.

The Promise Keepers held to their promise after crushing Nasarawa United at Lafia. Nasarawa was whipped by 3-0 which was the biggest win of round 3. James Ajako 43,

Ndifreke Effiong’s 47 and Ndifreke Effiong’s 74 second-half goals were enough to seize all three points away for Akwa United.

Bayelsa 2-1 Wikki Tourist.

Wikki Tourist’s poor start to the season continued with a poor show at Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa. Wikki and Nasarawa remain the only two sides yet to pick a point after round 3. Two goals from Robert Mizo in both halves gave the Prosperity Boys an edge over the Bauchi-based club Wikki.

Abia Warriors 0-1 Lobi Stars

The Warriors were defeated at home by Lobi Stars who took all three massive points. Both clubs have six points after three games in Group B.

NPFL full-time scores

Nasarawa Utd 0:3 Akwa Utd

Kwara Utd 0:1 Insurance

Abia Warriors 0:1 Lobi Stars

El-kanemi 0:0 Gombe Utd

Rangers Intl 1:1 Sunshine

Plateau Utd 2:1 Enyimba FC

Doma Utd 1:0 Dakkada

Bayelsa Utd. 2:1 Wikki Tourist.