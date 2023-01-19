Round two of the Nigeria league was witnessed today and four games from group A were featured. 8 goals were scored in all games, 3 home wins, and 1 stalemate in today’s games.

Abia Warriors 3-1 Bayelsa United.

Newly promoted side Bayelsa United were ransacked by Warriors 3-1 during their second round NPFL tier of group A. Nweke scored Warrior’s first goal in the 2nd minute, while other goals came in the second half.

Dakadda 2-1 Wikki Tourist

Maiyaki grabbed an early goal for Wikki just 2 minutes into the game, but his effort was brought to void when Dakadda equalized in the 30th minute and scored their winning goal in the 70th minute, coming from Ekpe.

Lobi Stars 1-0 Rangers

Joseph Atule’s only goal which came in the 82nd minute separates both sides at full-time.

Enyimba 0-0 Akwa United

The Promise Keeper kept their promise valid after they held the People’s Elephants to a barren draw away from home. Promise Keepers are yet to score and win a game since the league kick-off.