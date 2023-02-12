The NPFL round seven featured this week with two games played on Saturday and seven today. Defending champion Rivers United’s game against Bayelsa United was postponed as a result of Pride of Rivers involvement in CAF Confederation game against the Congolese outfit Diables Noirs.

Nine games went down on Saturday and Sunday in the round, producing 4 home wins, 1 away wins, 4 draws and 21 goals scored across all nine games in group A and B.

Nassarawa 2 – 0 Kwara United

The Solid Miners picked their first win of the season having lost 5 and drawn 1 since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. They defeated their visitors Kwara by 2-0 scoring in both halves. The massive three earned Nasarawa 4 points but wasn’t enough to lift them from the danger zone.

Gombe United 1-2 Enyimba

Gombe took an early lead just 10 minutes into the encounter but had the goal equalized by Enyimba midfielder Elijah Ekanni. Gombe missed a spot kick just before the half time. In the second half Chukwuemeka Obioma in the 54th minute netted the winning goal for the Peoples elephant, the former Abia Warrior toward scored his 5th goal of the season having scored a brace against El Kanemi Warriors in the previous encounter.

Abia Warriors 1-1 Wikki Tourist.

Wikki Tourists continue to search for their first win since they parted ways with former manager Kabiru Dogo having lost at Rivers and pulled out a point away at Abia. Warriors took an early lead but settled for a draw after Wikki leveled up in the 88th minute.

Enugu Rangers 1-0 Doma United

One goal separates the People’s Elephants and the newly promoted side the Savannah Tigre at the Akwa City Stadium. Regardless of the win Doma is ahead of Rangers with a point and two places ahead on the log.

Sunshine 2-0 Niger Tornadoes

Sunshine Stars defeated Allah’s boys during their visit to Sunshine Stars in Akure. Sunshine scored both goals in the first half which earned them three massive points with a clean sheet. They are now a point (12) below second-place Abia Warriors (13) and third-place (13) Rivers United who have a game at hand. Ikon Allah with the defeat sits in 6th place with just 8 points.

Lobi Stars 2-1 Dakadda FC

Joseph Atule and Suur Akamaga’s 4th and 47th minutes strikes were enough for Lobi Stars to retain the spot on the log with 16 points in group A. Lasisi in the 54th minute grabbed one back for Dakadda but wasn’t enough to salvage a point for the visitors.

