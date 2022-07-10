The Nigeria Professional League had Its 37th round today with many fascinating outcomes after all games were played across all stadia. Ten games were featured with seven home wins, two away wins and one draw.

It was a disappointing game for Enyimba FC of Aba whose dream of a continental spot was cut short by relegation-threatened Dakadda FC. Dakota is yet to survive the relegation spot but can be able to do so if they win the next round.

Remo Stars picked a massive three points at Akure against Sunshines. They are currently occupying the CAF Confederation spot with a point above close rival Kwara United. Sunshine in 9th place has already secured their ticket to play in the NPFL next season.

Chijioke Akuneto of Rivers United had a brace running his goals to 18 two more than Abdulazeez Yusuf of Gombe and Victor Mboama of Enyimba, who are both on 16 goals. Chiojioke could win the golden boot this season, should the race end as it stands.