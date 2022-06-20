NPFL ROUND 34 SYNOPSIS: Rivers United are three points away from making history

The Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) Is ticking towards the end following the successful completion of game 34. Four more games are available to decide the 2021-22 Champions, with Pride of Rivers likely to win it for the first time in their history. The four games will as well decide two other teams that will join Rivers United for next season’s intercontinental tournament (CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation).

Round 34 games were played over the weekend, four games featured on Saturday and six games on Sunday.

A total of 22 goals were scored across all Stadiums, 7 wins and three draws.

Enugu Rangers 0-0 Rivers United.

Prospective champions Rivers United held Enugu Rangers to a barren draw at the Akwa City Stadium, Uyo. Rivers United who now have acquired 71 points needs 3 more points to lay their hands on their first-ever title having come close last season. It wasn’t a good result for the Rangers, who have dropped from the CAF spot with the frustrating draw.

Plateau United 1-1 Gombe United.

Plateau had their game plans disrupted by resilient Gombe United. They would have continued to chase the league with a win on Sunday but unfortunately could not and played a 1-1 draw at Jos. Still ten points deficit to league leaders as it stands.

Abia Warriors 3-2 Kano Pillars.

Warriors were almost stunned at Okigwe Township Stadium by spirited Sai Masu Gida. It took Samson Paul four minutes to find Pillar’s back of the net, despite Ifeanyi Eze helping Pillars to neutralize Samson’s early goal, the visitor still could not hold on to the draw before, conceding at 45 minutes of stoppage time of half time. Both scored a goal in the second half and the Warriors were favoured by a 3-2 lead.

Kwara United 1-0 Sunshine Stars.

The game which had the Super Eagles head coach in attendance went in favour of the host. Junior Lokosa’s 27th-minute strike stood until full time. Before the encounter, both teams were separated by a point difference, but as it stands, Kwara who are in 5th place are now a point away from the CAF Confederation spot and 4 points above their visitors Sunshine who are spotted in the 7th position.

MFM 2-1 Enyimba

Who would have thought that striving MFM, who are at the bottom of the league could stage a comeback to win the People’s Elephant? They came from a 0-1 down to re-strategize and had their plans executed. Though still at the bottom of the league with 36 points and would require a miracle to survive NNL next season. Enyimba who are pushing for a continental tournament next season had their agendas dwindled by MFM.

Remo Stars 3-1 Lobi Stars.

The Sky-Blue boys took advantage of the vulnerability of Lobi to retain the continental spot on the log. Sikuiru Alimi, Tolulope Ojo, and Samuel all strike at the Remo Star Stadium, Ikenne to earn Remo the crucial victory with two of those goals coming in the second half. Remo is in the 3rd position with 53 points, while Lobi Stars are still above the relegation zone with a point.

Heartland 2-1 Katsina United.

Heartland FC of Owerri with the narrow win level up on points with 15 places Gombe United but still sitting at the relegation as a result of more goals conceded.

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Nasarawa.

Ikon Allah Boys and NNL champions scored through a late goal. Regardless of the victory, Tornadoes has the same points (40) as Heartland which sits at the 18th spot. Nasarawa has 44 points and are cited at the 11th position.

Wikki Tourist 1-1 Shooting Star.

3SC picked a point away from home at Bauchi yesterday when they played Wikki Tourist. Shooting had their leading goal at the 53rd minute and held on to it not until Wikki had a 90-minute penalty that helped them level the game to salvage a point on their turf.