Round 12 of the NPFL games was concluded today when 10 men Remo Stars were held to a stalemate. One game was held on Saturday between Nasarawa and El Kanemi Warriors. On Sunday, seven games were played in the various stadia for this round.

In the entire nine games of the round, 22 goals were scored, four home wins, two away wins, and three draws.

Akwa United 1-0 Enyimba

Akwa United was spirited yesterday when they hosted the Peoples Elephant in Uyo. Uche Collins’s late goal was enough to give the home side all three points and a clean sheet after a 1-0 full-time result.

Akwa has moved to second place with 22 and is just points adrift of Group A league leaders Bendel Insurance, while Enyimba is cited at the mid-table with 18 points.

Bayelsa 5-1 Abia Warriors

Bayelsa leapfrog off the relegation zone yesterday after the 5-1 convincing victory over Abia Warriors. Bayelsa scored all five goals in the first half of the game and played without making any substitutions in both halves. Bayelsa although has the same points 12 as Wikki Tourist who sits in the 9th position and three above DakKada who are last on the log of Group B. Warriors are in the mid-table with 18 points as it stands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Plateau United 1-1 Bendel Insurance

Benin Arsenal remains unbeaten in the league after forcing Plateau United to a full-time 1-, 1draw in Jos Township Stadium. Chimizie scored for Plateau just two minutes to half-time, but his effort was neutralized in the 77th minute when Deputy Echeta grabbed a late equalizer for Insurance.

Insurance remains the league leader with 26 points while Plateau is in the 4th position with 18 points.

Remo Stars 0-0 Gombe United

Ten men Remo Stars were held to a stalemate at the full time this morning by their visitors Gombe United. Dayo Ojo was booked in the 43rd minute through a direct red card, reducing Sky Blue’s strength to attack.

Remo finished the game with a barren draw and was denied the opportunity to move to second place on the log of group A.

Other results

Doma United 2-1 Niger Tornadoes

Kwara United 0-1 Shooting Stars

Wikki Tourist 3-1 Dakkada

Enugu Rangers 1-1 Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United 1-2 El Kanemi