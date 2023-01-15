NPFL ROUND 1

The abridged 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League kick-started with tremendous pitfalls and upsets. In the 10 games played across the federation, 4 away wins were recorded, 2 narrow home wins and 4 draws. This certainly will be one of the most amusing starts since the league was formed. The round one also produced 24 goals across all games in group A and B abridged encounters.

Remo Stars 2-0 El Kanemi Warriors.

Newly promoted side El Kanemi Warriors suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, when they visited the Sky Blues boys. During the 29th minute, Ezekiel Edidiong assisted Anakwe and scored in the 87th minute.

Rangers 0-2 Abia Warriors,

Enugu Rangers lost their first game of the season on their turf. They fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Warriors. Lukman’s first half strike and Yakubu’s extra minute goal sunk the Flying Antelope.

Plateau United 3-3 Shooting Stars

The blockbuster encounter produced the most goals of week one as the Oluloye Warriors resiliency salvaged them a point at the Jos Township Stadium against Plateau United. Shooting was 3-1 up at the 65th only to concede two goals in spaces of 8 minutes with Plateau ending the game at 3-3.

Rivers 2-1 Lobi Stars

Defending Champions begin the defense of their title with a win at the Adokiye stadium in Port Harcourt against Makurdi-based club Lobi Stars. Morice Chukwu gave the Pride of Rivers’ first goal, Abba equalized for the visitors in the second half. They were denied a point after Sakin converted a late-minute winner for Rivers from the spot kick.

Wikki Tourist 0-2 Niger Tornadoes

Wikki Tourist of Bauchi lost shamefully at home to Ikon Allah boys at ATB Stadium, Bauchi. Idris and Okoromi’s goals in 7the 4th and 76th minutes dent Wikki at home.

Enyimba FC of Aba won away at Nasarawa yesterday, while the opening game of the season between Akwa United against Bendel insurance had gone in favor of the Benin Arsenal.

NPFL MATCHDAY ONE RESULTS

Enugu Rangers 0-2 Abia Warriors

Plateau United 3-3 Shooting Stars

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wikki Tourist 0-2 Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United 2-1 Lobi Stars

Kwara United 0-0 Gombe United

Doma United 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Bayelsa United 1-1 Dakkada FC

Remo Stars 2-0 El Kanemi

Nassarawa United 1-2 Enyimba

Akwa United 0-2 Bendel Insurance