The NPFL match day 14 concluded this morning with the game between Rivers United and Dakkada FC. According to the Rivers United report, the match could not be held yesterday due to unfavourable weather situation in Uyo.

In this round, 26 goals were scored across the abridged league, 5 home wins, 1 away win, and 4 draws were recorded.

Kwara United 1-2 Enyimba.

The Peoples Elephants had a massive victory of 1-2 away at the Akure Township Stadium, Kwara following Chijioke Mboama’s brace in the 29th and 78th minute respectively. Kwara scored their only goal in the 35th minute via a penalty shoot-out. The win has helped Enyimba to reduce the points to four between them and group League toppers Bendel Insurance, who were held to a full-time draw at home. The Chairman of Kwara United Football Club, Mr. Kumbi Titiloye frowned at the display of his boys and said the outcome is never welcomed.

Plateau United 1-0 Akwa United.

Plateau moved to the mid-table following a slim win at home against Akwa United. Mustapha’s spot kick in the 36th minute was enough for Plateau, who have now earned 21 points and are presently just 2 points below their visitors Akwa United.

Remo Stars 1-1 Bendel Insurance.

The Benin Arsenal continued their resilience and look forward to an invincible campaign after holding Remo to a 1-1 draw at the Ikenne Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State. Insurance remains the only unbeaten side and remains top of the log in their group. Mawuenak hit the target early for Remo in the 16th minute into the encounter, unfortunately, Nwachukwu responded just after four minutes to level the game to a full-time 1-1 draw. The Sky Blue are situated at the 4th position with 23 points.

Nasarawa 1-1 Gombe United.

Nasarawa failed to move away from the relegation zone after they were held to a draw at the Jos Township Stadium by Savannah Scorpions. Gombe sits just below the plateau with 18 points in the Group A league table.

El Kanemi Warriors 0-0 Shooting Stars.

Newly promoted side El Kanemi Warriors were held to a stalemate by Shooting Stars. El Kanemi remains at the bottom of group A while Shooting with 18 points are in 7th place.

Full-time results:

Nasarawa United 1-1 Gombe United

Bayelsa United 3-0 Lobi Stars

El-Kanemi 0-0 Shooting Stars

Remo Stars 1-1 Bendel Insurance

Rangers 2-2 Tornadoes

Kwara United 1-2 Enyimba

Plateau United 1-0 Akwa United

Doma United 2-0 Wikki Tourist

Abia Warrior 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Rivers United 1-0 Dakkada