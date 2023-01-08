The first game of the Nigeria Premier Football League was between newly promoted side Bendel Insurance of Benin against Akwa United at the Nest of Champions, Uyo. Akwa United fell to a massive 2-0 defeat at home.

Insurance scored both goals 38 and 41st minutes of the first half. Resilient Insurance held on to the 2-0 scoreline for the entire 90 minutes of the game.

Akwa United after claiming their first-ever NPFL title in the 2020-21 season have been struggling to maintain their form, especially after the departure of Kennedy Boboye.

Insurance with three points will go top of the log while Akwa moves to the bottom. Other games in the Abridged groups were postponed by IMC for a reason known to them.