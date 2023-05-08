The NPFL match day 17 was held yesterday across all Stadia in the federation. Just one game to end the season, and some teams know their fate already. 24 goals were scored in both group A and B, 6 home wins, 2 away wins and 2 draws.

Enyimba pulverized Gombe United by 5-0 in Aba, Obioma Emeka scored a hat trick, moving his goals tally to 14, which is the most scored in the league so far.

Another massive game was when struggling Wikki Tourist of Bauchi hit four pass Abia Warriors during their encounter in group B. Wikki won the game by 4-0 and are expecting to leave tbe danger zone.

NPFL – Group A MD17 Results:

— Plateau Utd 1-2 Remo Stars

– Bendel Insurance 1-1 3SC

– Enyimba 5-0 Gombe Utd

– Kwara Utd 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

– Akwa Utd 2-0 El-kanemi.

From group A, Nasarawa Utd and El-kanemi have been relegated after their poor run in the season.

Bendel Insurance Super 6 ticket is assured after their draw at home.

Enyimba, Remo Stars & Akwa Utd to battle for the two Super 6 tickets.

NPFL – Group B MD17 Results:

Tornadoes 0-2 Sunshine Stars

Dakkada FC 1-1 Lobi Stars

Doma Utd 0-0 Rangers

Wikki Tourists 4-0 Abia Warriors

Rivers Utd 2-1 Bayelsa Utd.

Dakkada FC officially relegated to the NNL in this group.

Six clubs are still in contention for the three Super 6 spots. Lobi Stars & Rivers United are the top favorites.

Wikki & Bayelsa Utd will battle for survival, as one of the clubs will join Dakkada FC in the NNL.

Rangers are safe & they have retained their NPFL status.