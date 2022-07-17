Newly promoted side Doma United on their Facebook page distanced themselves from any claims relating to selling their NPFL slot to relegated side Kano Pillars. Sai Masu Gida had their appeal against Dakadda FC rebuffed by Nigeria Football Federation Disciplinary Committee yesterday following the sanction leveled on the club for gross misconduct during their rescheduled game against Dakadda FC.

A video that was made around the social media weeks ago involved Kano Pillars Chairman Mr Surajo Yahaya assaulting an official who awarded a late goal against Pillars. It gathered that the decision was reconsidered, and the goal was withdrawn with Pillars sealing all three points.

The aftermath of the horrendous act saw Kano Pillars suffer a sanction of over 2 m and Chairman Yahaya Surajo banned indefinitely among other sanctions.

Doma United CEO addressing the public rumour said:

“Let me clear the through about this and assure the good supporters of Doma United Football Club that Doma United is not going to sell its NPFL ticket, and we’re ready to play in the elite league. We didn’t come this far to stop, we will play in the elite league. People should debunk any other report that is saying a different thing because we don’t know where they’re emanating from. We’re a professional club and I believe in my player’s performance, so we’ll play in the league.”

From the updated NPFL log by League Management Company, Sai Masu dropped to 19th place with 42 points, which means even with a win over 3SC today they can’t go above Asia Warriors who occupy 16th place.