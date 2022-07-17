The Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) season was completed today with all ten games played at the same time. 20 goals were witnessed across all games. 9 games were won at home and one away wins for Nasarawa United, which picked three points against already relegated MFM.

The Champions had already emerged weeks ago, CAF champions spots were already sealed by Champions Rivers United and Runner-up Plateau United while Remo and Kwara United were the main two sides seeking a CAFC spot but fortunately, Remo sealed the spot with a convincing win over Ikon Allah at Ikenne, Ogun state.

As well, the Eunisell Golden boot race was sure for Chijioke Akuneto of Rivers United, who had previously scored two goals ahead of close rivals Abdulazeez Yusuf of Gombe United and Victor Mboama of Enyimba FC. He ended his campaign with 19 goals and will likely smile home with N3.8m as each goal is worth N200, 000 monetary value.

What is most important on the last day is the team that will survive relegation and the teams that will be relegated. Yesterday Kano Pillars joined MFM to become the second team to go to relegation, while Katsina United and Heartland completed the four teams today.