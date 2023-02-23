Maiduguri-based club El-Kanemi Warriors have announced that the club has disbanded its technical team. According to the club, the dismissal was as a result of the poor run the club is witnessing under their guidance. Despite taking an early lead in the 20th minute, El Kanemi lost at home to relegation-threatened counterpart Kwara United yesterday by 1-2.

A statement as released by the club on their Facebook page:

“The management of Elkanemi warriors FC has disengaged the entire members of the technical crew following continuous dismal outings of the team, with yesterday’s 2-1 home defeat which was handled by the home-based coaches.

The disengagement was disclosed in a question and answer session with journalists in El Kanemi warriors secretariat this morning.

According to the Chairman, Alhaji sheriff Bukar, after the resignation of the technical Adviser in Jos, which we accepted and wished him best of luck, he told the home-based coaches to turn things around, but they failed in a home match against Kwara United yesterday.

Sheriff said Elkanemi will get a Premier League coach to manage the club which will recruit new players in the current transfer window to strengthen the team.

On the close door issue, he said some people are anti progress, deliberately trying to cause problems for our match officials with the aim of attracting sanctions on El Kanemi warriors.

He assured fans and supporters of Elkanemi warriors that with the plan on ground they will soon smile Insha Allah.

On the recruitment of players and technical crew he said we will make changes, liaise with the new coach and sign new players who will work with the retained ones. The Chairman added that we are going to attach new home-based coaches to the new coach for them to understudy him”.

After game 9, Warriors sit at the bottom of group A with 5 points, conceded the most goals (15), and scored the fewest (4).

