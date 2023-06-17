NPFL Champion Enyimba gets N100m, 5 other clubs to receive N5m

GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, who are partners of the NPFL have officially verified that the champions of the just concluded NPFL Championship Play-offs, Enyimba Football Club of Aba has received their N100million prize money from the company.

Project Director of The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF), Nelson Ine disclosed this update to journalists in Lagos on Friday.

“On behalf of GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, I want to confirm the receipt of the prize money of N100million by the 2022/2023 NPFL champions Enyimba FC of Aba.

“I, personally, spoke with the team officials and management of the club as they all confirmed that the money is now in the account of the club,” Ine began.

“As an organization, we are strongly committed to repositioning the Nigeria Premier Football League, and that is why we hit the ground running. Next season will be keenly contested because the stakes will be higher than what we saw this season.

“Our advice to clubs is for them to go all out and attract the services of the best legs in the continent and beyond and fortify their teams ahead of next season.

“GTI and IMC have just set the tone and there will be no going back in the restructuring of our league. Nigerian clubs can do the needful by working towards regaining their dominance in African club football.

Our worthy champions Enyimba did it in 2003 and 2004 respectively and they can do it again alongside Remo Stars and Rivers United.

“GTI has set up a transparent football ecosystem which is the best way to restore confidence in our clubs, sponsors, investors and stakeholders of our beautiful game,” Ine concluded.

