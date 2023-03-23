Last season’s NPFL top scorer, Chijioke Akuneto, has joined the Peoples Elephant from Rivers United as a free agent, Enyimba has disclosed. He signed a one-year deal with the club and would be one of the top earners in the league with a monthly package of around N350,000.

In a 46 seconds video of his unveiling by the People’s Elephant, He said:

“I know the city,

The city that loves football.

I know this ground,

It’s a place with rich football heritage

Elephant I am yours.”

The 25 years old last season aided the Pride of Rivers to lift their first league title following his 25 goals contribution in the 2021-22 season. Akuneto won the Eunisell golden boot top scorer award, which was valued at N3.8m for his 19 league goals, beating Victor Mboama of Enyimba FC and Abdulazeez Yusuf of Gombe United to win the award.

He has not been featured for the club since the season began and there has not been any update about him from the club, not until yesterday when Enyimba revealed that Akuneto has joined them for the second stanza of the league season.

He will be available for the People’s Elephants in August for the CAF super league and could make his debut when Finidi George’s men face Bendel Insurance this weekend in a blockbuster tie.