The Nigerian Football Professional League for the 2022/23 season was held yesterday in Abuja. During the draws, a few changes were agreed on for the new season, which will kick-start on the 8th of January 2023. According to the Interim Management Committee, clubs with gross misconduct will no longer only face a N500,000 penalty but will be disciplined with three points reduction.

Last season many clubs faced N500,000 penalties while others like Kano Pillars had points deducted from their points.

The winner of the league will be awarded 100 m as against 70 m Rivers United was given last season.

Before the commencement of the season, each of the participating clubs will be given 10 m to get their club ready for the season.

The top3 teams from the Abridged groups will play a Super 6 tournament just like the Nigeria National League to determine the season’s Champions.

The league will be televised on NTA by an HD company for fans to be able to view their clubs.

The Abridged group for the 2022/23 season:

▪️Kwara United

▪️Nasarawa United

▪️ Plateau United

▪️Gombe United

▪️El-Kanemi Warriors

▪️Enyimba Football Club

▪️Akwa United

▪️Bendel Insurance

▪️ Shooting Stars

▪️Remo Stars

▪️ Niger Tornadoes

▪️Doma United

▪️Wikki Tourists

▪️Lobi Stars

▪️ Rivers United

▪️Abia Warriors

▪️Dakkada Football Club

▪️ Rangers Int’l

▪️ Sunshine Stars

▪️Bayelsa United

M A T C H D A Y O N E

Group A

Nasarawa Utd Enyimba

Akwa Utd Bendel Insurance

Plateau Utd Shooting Stars

Kwara Utd Gombe Utd

Remo Stars El Kanemi Warriors

Group B

Bayelsa Utd Dakkada FC

Wikki Tourists Niger Tornadoes

Doma Utd Sunshine Stars

Rivers Utd Lobi Stars

Rangers Intl Abia Warriors