NPF Releases Emergency numbers to call when being harassed by officers

It is has become a norm for travelers and commuters to experience harassment from officers of the law on the road, and as such, the Nigeria Police Force has urged citizens to seek help whenever they are being harassed by officers. This was made known to the public in a tweet by the acting PRO of the force, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In his tweet:

‘’They have been told, but mind you, you’re expected to meet deviants on the road, who are opportunists, hence the advice to seek help.’’

See numbers below:

Complaints Response Unit

Call

08057000001

08057000002

Whatsapp

08057000003

Monitoring unit

Call/Whatsapp

08083454444

09055555463

091344445465

Public Complaint Bureau

07056792065

Social Media Unit

08088450152