NPF Releases Emergency numbers to call when being harassed by officers

It is has become a norm for travelers and commuters to experience harassment from officers of the law on the road, and as such, the Nigeria Police Force has urged citizens to seek help whenever they are being harassed by officers. This was made known to the public in a tweet by the acting PRO of the force, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi.
In his tweet:
‘’They have been told, but mind you, you’re expected to meet deviants on the road, who are opportunists, hence the advice to seek help.’’
See numbers below:
Complaints Response Unit
Call
08057000001
08057000002
08057000003
Monitoring unit
Call/Whatsapp
08083454444
09055555463
091344445465
Public Complaint Bureau
07056792065
Social Media Unit
08088450152
Leave a Reply