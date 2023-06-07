Now, Rest Big Brother, Raymond Dokpesi (1951-2023)

Godknows Boladei Igali June 7, 2023 0
Raymond Dokpesi

1. Shock and painful echoes,

Unbelief, disbelief,

Rejection, and no way,

Greater than they say the Iroko has fallen,

Now forest is bare, scorching.

The great Oghieumua, the immutable Ezomo of Weppa Wanno, the unparalleled Araba of Osoroland, Okpe, and so and so…

 

2. Pioneer, trailblazer,

Founder of founders Absolutely creative,

Intrepid and resourceful,

Resilient, unquenchable,

Brave, lion-hearted, unafraid,

Confident, daring.

 

3. Chai, whither DAAR, AIT?

Whither the Catholic Church, CIWA, and the unending missionary support.

 

4. Whither Mummy Moji, Aunty Fumi, Aunty Tosin, and mothers of the house,

Whither Raymond Jnr, Peter, Regina, Homto, little Anu, and all others, progeny.

FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal
Trending
FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

Whither Tony, Akiotu, Kelly Elisha, Uncle Eddie, “Umesseri”, Adebayo Abudorin, Oloyede Oworu, Uju Ejeye, Amaechi Anakwe, Gbenga Aruleba, Imoni Amarere, Nancy Nnaji, Adaora Onyechere, and so on and so on,

 

5. And whither Agenegbode, Edo State, South-South,

Whither Gdanks, Alagbado, Kpaduma Hills,

Whither Naija.

Whither National politics, PDP,

 

6. Whither Baba Bamanga Tukur, Oga IBB, Waziri Adamawa, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Ben Obi, Peter Odili, Shedrack Akolokwu, and all others.

 

7. Whither the colour, charm, and effervescence of Nigerian politics.

Whither the thronging widows, orphans, needful.

And whither the gaily socials,

the drums, the singing, and twisting moves of King Sunny Ade, et al.

 

8. Patriot of special genre; multitaskingly endowed, multiple dimensionally gifted.

Simpliciter: finest of human spirit.

 

9. Beyond the horizon, there is hope,

Beyond the silver curtain, there is rest,

Beyond mortal plains lie the waitful hands of Him Lord and Master;

 

10. Freed from clutches: sin, errors, pain, headache, care encore. Thence adorn garlands, laude and trophies of worthy service.

 

11. Now, dear, elixir, High Chief, indefatigable and energetic and elegant,

Now seized and transmitted to yonderland by eerie ‘death’,

Now to shine incandescent in the hearts of all generations unborn,

 

12. No wonder

good old Horatius Bonair reminds all, Ezomo henceforth,

“will ever be remembered by the works he had done and the seeds he had sewn.”

 

RIP, EZOMO!

Godknows Boladei Igali

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Portable – Why i didn’t perform at Tinubu’s Abuja concert

Osniff Daniel May 26, 2023 0

Despite End Of SARS, Police Officers Still Extort, Intimidate Citizens

Odimegwu Onwumere May 18, 2023 0

An Association to Coordinate Educational and Media Programs between Russia and Africa

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh May 7, 2023

JUST IN: Fire Breaks out at Alaba Market in Lagos

Adekunle Taofeek May 5, 2023
Multichoice tariff hike

Multichoice tariff hike: Senator Abba Moro Saw Today Yesterday

TNC Reporter May 2, 2023

Scrapping Charles Darwin: Hindutva’s Anti-Scientific Maladies

Dr. Binoy Kampmark May 2, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

iLOT Bet: Premier League 2022/23 Season Review

iLOT Bet: Premier League 2022/23 Season Review

Shalom Grace June 7, 2023 0
President Tinubu Inaugurates George Akume

President Tinubu Inaugurates George Akume As 21st Secretary To The Government Of The Federation

Adams Peter June 7, 2023 0
Calm Down on billboard After 39 Weeks

“Calm Down” Still on Billboard Hot 100 Record After 39 Weeks

Augustina John June 7, 2023 0
Peter obi Fuel Subsidy

Peter Obi Lied about Jonathan Fuel Subsidy Removal – Reno Omokiri

TNC Reporter June 7, 2023 0
Sex Competition Starts in Sweden Tomorrow

Reactions as Sex Competition Starts in Sweden Tomorrow

Adekunle Taofeek June 7, 2023 0