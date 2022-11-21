Serbian professional tennis player, Novak Djokovic, defeated Norwegian Ruud Casper to win his sixth ATP title. He last won an ATP Finals title in 2015 and has now reached Roger Federer’s level. Djokovic on Sunday in Turin defeated his opponent by 7-5 and 6-3 to claim his sixth title.

According to BBC Sports, Djokovic took the biggest pay cheque in tennis, worth $4,740,300 (£3.985m), for going through the tournament unbeaten.

The Serbian after the triumph in the ATP finals took to his social media page to acknowledge his wife, Children and Family.

“To my wife and children, my family, team, sponsors, fans, and everyone who stuck with me this year. The journey has been challenging, and we’ve endured a great deal together. I’m humbled by your endless support and grateful that it got us here to this moment. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

“Congratulations Casper Ruud and to your team on an amazing season. The future of tennis is looking good.”