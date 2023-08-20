Nov 11 and the battle for Imo State

The Imo State governorship election of November 11th is like a war for the survival and recovery of our State. In such wars, you do not go into it, half-heartedly, you go into it with all you have.

Imo has been ruled by an unelected individual for the past three years. An individual who has spent 80% of his time in Abuja, 10% in other parts of the country and less than 10% in Imo State, since his declaration as our governor in 2020. This is because he doesn’t have any regards for Ndi Imo, he knows that his power came from outside Imo and has worked determinedly to impress those who made him governor, while treating Imo people with utter disdain.

So, the first and most important task is to recover our State from the cabal that has annexed our State without our consent, and to do this, we have to stand together, and avoid any distractions. Many of the opposition candidates are a distraction. Some of them were planted by Hope Uzodimma to derail the chances of the opposition taking power in the State. Some of them took tickets that would have been ordinarily very viable, and killed those tickets with inactivity and a reluctance to campaign. None of them, except, Samdaddy of the PDP, has toured the State. Everyone of them seems either afraid or confused.

Truth is that any candidate without a good campaign programme cannot run a good administration, and it is disappointing that the most many of these candidates know about a campaign programme is to record videos, issue press statements and publish on WhatsApp platforms, and maybe travel abroad to attend irrelevant social or political events.

As much as we want the best for Imo State, it is more important to stand with the candidate, outside Uzodimma, who possesses a clear chance to win the election. We cannot afford to waste our time with candidates whose major motivation for standing in the election is to gain or sustain some political relevance.

We need to stand behind the candidate who has shown the most capacity to stand up to Uzodimma’s bullying. We cannot support a candidate who is afraid of Uzodimma, because that would be a total waste of our valuable support and an indirect way of helping Uzodimma back to Government House. Every vote cast for an unserious candidate is a vote cast for Uzodimma, and as much as possible, we must reduce the chances of splitting our votes because of unserious candidates.

We need to take responsibility for the fate of our State, and the most responsibility we can show now is to commit to the eviction of Uzodimma from Government House, any other thing is an irresponsibility.

Imo Must Be Recovered from the impostors.