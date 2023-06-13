Path The News Chronicle » News » NOUN sues Accountant accused of cheating in exam

NOUN sues Accountant accused of cheating in exam

Kunle Dada June 13, 2023 0
NOUN
 The legal battle between the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, and its former accountant, Mrs. Roseline Ubochi, accused of cheating during a staff promotion examination will come on June 20 and 21, for a hearing, before a National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja.
Ubochi, a former Chief Accountant of NOUN, alleged through her lawyer, Landan Babakodong, in her suit that the termination of her appointment was unjust.
 Hence, she is making the following requests; the court for the following reliefs: “A declaration that the termination of her appointment from the service of the first defendant as contained in letter No: NOUN/PER/0597/Vol.1 dated December 7, 2022, is wrongful, unlawful and unconstitutional as it is contrary to the provisions of section 14 of the National Open University, Act Cap N63, 2004 and the rules regulating her employment with the first defendant.
 A declaration that her employment with the first defendant is still subsisting notwithstanding the purported termination.
“An order setting aside the purported termination of her appointment from the service of the first defendant as contained in letter No: NOUN/PER/0S97/Vol.1 dated December 7, 2022.
 However, the defendants, NOUN, its Governing Council and the Vice-Chancellor, through their statement of defence and witness statement on oath deposed to by one Dr. Muyiwa Akintola and filed by their lawyer, Emmanuel Umoren, urged the court to dismiss the claimant’s suit with substantial costs for being a frivolous, vexatious, gold-digging, and gross abuse of court’s process.
 Meanwhile, Justice R. Haastrup has adjourned till June 20 and 21, for a hearing in the suit according to report by Vanguard.

Kunle Dada

See author's posts

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

 Obi Tenders INEC Forms as electoral petition battle thickens

 Peter Obi Tenders INEC Forms as electoral petition battle thickens

Kunle Dada June 13, 2023 0
Court orders arrest of IG

Court orders arrest of IG, AIG for contempt

Kunle Dada June 13, 2023 0
Girl Battered by Suspected Ritualist Father

17-Year-Old Girl Battered by Suspected Ritualist Father Rescued by Anambra Commissioner Obinabo

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 13, 2023 0
NNPCL Release New Directive Payment Of Petroleum Products

Oil Dealers Face A Conundrum As NNPCL Release New Directive Payment Of Petroleum Products

Ken Ibenne June 13, 2023 0
UNIBEN: And A Poet Bows Out

UNIBEN: And A Poet Bows Out

TNC Reporter June 13, 2023 0
Vp Shettima Did Not Insult Muslims – MURIC

Vp Shettima Did Not Insult Muslims – MURIC

Adams Peter June 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Highest Grossing Nigerian Actress

Esther Salami June 13, 2023 0
Davido's revelation over the death of his son

Davido’s revelation over the death of his son

Augustina John June 13, 2023 0
Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze thanks fans after he was voted La Liga African Player of the Season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 13, 2023 0

Men are not supposed to be with one woman — Speed Darlington

Osniff Daniel June 13, 2023 0
 Obi Tenders INEC Forms as electoral petition battle thickens

 Peter Obi Tenders INEC Forms as electoral petition battle thickens

Kunle Dada June 13, 2023 0