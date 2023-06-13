NOUN sues Accountant accused of cheating in exam

The legal battle between the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, and its former accountant, Mrs. Roseline Ubochi, accused of cheating during a staff promotion examination will come on June 20 and 21, for a hearing, before a National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja.

Ubochi, a former Chief Accountant of NOUN, alleged through her lawyer, Landan Babakodong, in her suit that the termination of her appointment was unjust.

Hence, she is making the following requests; the court for the following reliefs: “A declaration that the termination of her appointment from the service of the first defendant as contained in letter No: NOUN/PER/0597/Vol.1 dated December 7, 2022, is wrongful, unlawful and unconstitutional as it is contrary to the provisions of section 14 of the National Open University, Act Cap N63, 2004 and the rules regulating her employment with the first defendant.

A declaration that her employment with the first defendant is still subsisting notwithstanding the purported termination.

“An order setting aside the purported termination of her appointment from the service of the first defendant as contained in letter No: NOUN/PER/0S97/Vol.1 dated December 7, 2022.

However, the defendants, NOUN, its Governing Council and the Vice-Chancellor, through their statement of defence and witness statement on oath deposed to by one Dr. Muyiwa Akintola and filed by their lawyer, Emmanuel Umoren, urged the court to dismiss the claimant’s suit with substantial costs for being a frivolous, vexatious, gold-digging, and gross abuse of court’s process.

Meanwhile, Justice R. Haastrup has adjourned till June 20 and 21, for a hearing in the suit according to report by Vanguard.

