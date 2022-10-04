Nottingham Forest were last night ransacked at the King Power Stadium, they lost 4-0 to Leicester City, who picked up their first win of the season. Forest despite acquiring the services of 22 players in the just concluded summer transfer which is worth €161.95m, has lost its last 5 games, managed only one win, lost 6 games, draw one and won 1.

James Madison who hit a brace, Garbey Barnes, and Patson Daka are all on the scoresheet for Leicester City.

Both clubs are on the same point of 4 and are sited on 19th and 20th spots respectively. Leicester City has conceded the most goal (22) this season and Nottingham (21).

Amazingly, four Nigerians were in action last night. Wilfred Ndidi started for Leicester City while Kelechi Iheanacho who recently celebrated his birthday was an unused substitute.

Dennis Emmanuel replaced Taiwo Awoniyi in the 62nd minute for Forest during their second-biggest humiliation of the season.