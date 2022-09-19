A Lagos State Special offenses court has sentenced Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans and a former soldier, Victor Aduba to 21 years imprisonment for the 2014 kidnap of a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu, and for collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family.

Presiding Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, held that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the two defendants committed the offenses.

Additionally, they were convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on two counts of conspiring to commit the acts and possessing firearms unlawfully.

The court held that the jail terms will run concurrently with no option of fine.