A Civil Rights group, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, has said there is nothing to celebrate about the recent increase in police officers’ salaries being bandied about by the Federal Government.

Police affairs minister, Maigari Dingyadi, had earlier this month announced that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a “peculiar allowance” for the police to take off from January 2022, which will increase police personnel’s take-home pay by 20 per cent of their present earnings.

He said FEC also approved a tax waiver for junior police personnel to take effect from October 2021.

But in a chat with TNC correspondent, the RULAAC executive director, Okey Nwanguma said even the police officers are not excited about the increment as the government has failed in the past to implement such increments for the security personnel.

“This is not the first time we are hearing about the government approving increased salaries for the police and every time the announcement comes, nothing happens.

“So, this one does not excite anyone, not even the police officers.

“But the reality is that there’s actually no salary increase for the Nigeria Police as is being bandied about.

“What was approved is what the police call Peculiar allowances (hazard and inconvenience allowances at 20 percent

“Shift duty allowance increased by 6 percent across board from level 1 – 14.

“It’s called Supervision allowance for level 16 – IGP

“Rent subsidy increased from 15 percent to 40 percent of consolidated salaries

“With effect from October 2021, junior police officers are exempted from tax.

“Backlog of insurance premium and death benefits, totalling 30.1 billion naira plus, to be paid covering arrears of death benefits between 2012 and August 2021.

“But what is important is to pay these things when they are announced and not just announcing them,” he said.

The RULAAC boss noted that the Nigeria Police truly needs increase in their salaries and general improvement in their welfare.

According to him, this will be an effective means to fight corruption in the Force, boost the morale of the personnel and humanize the police.

Nwanguma revealed that the group has also received reports of deductions from salaries of police personnel especially those recruited in 2018/2019, saying it is important the police hierarchy finds out who is behind the development and prosecute them appropriately.