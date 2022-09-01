The House of Representatives Committee on Finance is not happy with the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) over how the agency handles its finances.

The committee has called for more explanations on some expenditure heads in its 2021 budget.

One of them is the procurement of vehicles at the cost of N46billion.

Another is the sum of over N23million NOTAP spent on “office stationery” in 2021.

The figures came to light at the ongoing interactive sessions with government agencies on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) by the committee.

The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Rep. Sa’idu Abdullahi, who presided over proceedings at the National Assembly in Abuja, also said the committee would carry out a status enquiry on the financial operations of the agency.

NOTAP was given next week to reappear before the committee to offer explanations.