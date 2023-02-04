“Africa needs Strong Institutions not Strong Men”, Barrack Obama. The thrust of the book ‘Why Nations Fail’ by Daron Acemoglu et al is this, “The success of Developed countries is based on their strong institution”. African Nations are thus advised to build strong institutions though African countries were left with Western like institutions at independence. Were they not brought down to the customs of peoples of Africa. Is it possible to build institutions with values other than those held by the people who will run the institutions?

Nigeria has created a plethora of new institutions such as EFCC, ICPC, NEITI yet things remain much the same. No doubt Strong Man over institutions has been the way of Africa and has not delivered the required transformation. What is required is a principled and strong’ elite before strong institutions can emerge. Strong men that can resist a strong man who wants to topple institutions. There is nothing as strong institutions for institutions are as strong as those who run them at any point in time.

This is one of several sound bites that make the rounds in our beloved country but is never interrogated before being taken for fact, bandied around and passed to the next generation. Like mispronunciations and grammar errors which become Nigerian English, so too these unsound sound bites have become national policy. Do follow me on a journey to air and interrogate a number of these pronouncements.

“Nigeria should go back to Agriculture” Premised on the false belief that Agric in the days before oil period resulted in giant strides we see in the famed’ Cocoa House, Groundnut Pyramids or Malaysia having come to pick up palm seeds from Nigeria. However no country nation has transformed on the back of agriculture.

Agriculture has it’s strategic purposes, food security and as primary inputs into other industries yet too often when the nation is in economic crisis pontificators ask that we use agriculture to take in the unemployed youths. This is a retrogressive thought as manufacturing and industries have been the sectors that reduce poverty in other climes not agricultural. The universal trend is to achieve higher and higher agric output using less and less of the populace, as low as two percent in the US with similar trend in many Asian countries. It is this Nigerian mindset that birthed the recent rice pyramids that is flaunted as progress this third decade of the 21st century.

“Budgetary allocation to Education should be increased”, ASUU. “Human Capital development must be increased to eradicate poverty ” Right sounding but would not deliver as we can never get the full benefits from human capital development if other things are not in place. Increasing human capital expenditure or output without parallel increase in capital goods accumulation in the country simply leads to the japa syndrome being experienced.

Over the years we have placed lots of emphasis on human capital development though this is not reflected in the percentage the education ministry receives in government budgets, non-government players have stepped in to provide human capital enhancement from primary to postgraduate levels. The mismatch being that investment in other sectors that will absorb products of human capital development have not grown nor outpaced the growth we have seen in the education sector hence we end up with unemployed graduates. The problem will continue once we fail to see beyond human capital development.

“Nigeria problem is low revenue to GDP” Others say “Nigeria has a revenue problem not a debt problem since our debt to GDP is much lower than the near 100% debt to GDP ratio in other countries”. With government revenue being around 6% of GDP Nigeria is said to have one of the lowest ratios in the world and we have to raise it above 12% to join the likes of South Africa. Could this not be Nigeria’s saving grace rather than a problem. Why continue to poor water into a basket which is Nigerian government? They are one of the worst spenders in the world and you want to rake more money into that basket.

In interim both the informal and organised private sector should be encouraged to fill the gap created by government absence as has been happening for decades. If government wants more revenue they can receive it by allowing the economy to grow quickly not by expanding the tax net or multiple taxation and levies. Only and if at anytime in distant future we might have changed the wasteful culture that permeates Nigerian governments should we think of raising that ratio of government revenue to GDP.

When Nigerians seek scapegoats for backwardness other than our corrupt leaders fingers are pointed towards the West as not wanting Africans to develop. We are quick to mention Transatlantic Slavery, Colonisation, Neocolonisation and simply that the world economic order is weighed against Africa. We are asked to read a book by Walter Rodney on how Europe underdeveloped Africa. A book published in 1972 that put up North Korea as a shining example for African nations to emulate.

The Nigerian experience should make us reconsider this assertion. More than any country in Africa the Nigerian economic quagmire is proof enough that our underdevelopment has little to do with Europeans and more to do with who and what we are. Petrodollars in hundreds of billions of dollars gave us enough financial independence to be truly sovereign and chose a path of development and we did chose but wrongly, behaving like someone who hit the jackpot.

Our efforts at transformation were puerile to say the least in most instances putting the cart before the horse. Rather than allowing private sector to thrive we bloated the public sector. Instead of enhancing and empowering Nigerian construction firms we specialised in foreign construction firms. We willingly embraced Dutch Disease by using the price of crude oil to determine the nations budgets yet we crow “we want to diversify economy”. Were these decisions imposed on us by the West? Let’s stop the finger pointing in the wrong direction and look in the mirror.

“The 1999 constitution is the problem, It cannot deliver transformation, we either restructure or divide. Devolve power to states or regionalism”. All knee jerk reaction to our stunted development. Transformation of a society isn’t brought on by their polity contraption. Put another way transformation doesn’t begin with the political organogram adopted. Transformations, revolutions etc begin with new ideas, new thinking and new perceptions. These new ideas go on to birth new political ideologies which form the core of how new constitutions are made. The 1979 constitution from which the ’99 was copied was fashioned that way by those who felt a strong centre would unite us and not exactly because a part of country would dominate the other, Prof Ben Nwabueze one of the main instigators of that constitution explained.

As I postulated with strong institutions I postulate with constitutions. It cannot be anywhere deliverable other than what those who will operate the constitution will allow it to deliver. Our inner constitution and customs might be of more importance than a collective document. Only our inner constitution can allow the noble spirit of a constitution be transformative.

Plumber, favourite, remnant, adjacent, torchlight instead of torch these are words pronounced wrongly by the generality of Nigerians which were not corrected and have become part of the Nigerian phonetics and lexicon. The same is happening with what has been discussed today. Our young intellectuals parrot these policy sound bites and hold them for a truth thus perpetuating wrong narratives.

Olugbenga Jaiyesimi jerry3jaiye@gmail.com

