Effective architectural designs can boost church attendance and foster a sense of community. Long-term objectives of Natural Oilfield Services Limited and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) include building a comprehensive social infrastructure to foster the development of cohesive and vibrant communities (NOSL). The businesses are committed to providing communities with the support they require.

The renovation work for Mount Zion Lighthouse Full Gospel Church and Christ Apostolic Church was started on December 23 by NNPC E&P and NOSL. Painting and flooring projects are part of the renovation work for both churches.

Additionally, the businesses gave away rice and wine, offered financial support to 40 youth organizations, and gave the residents of Iko town end-of-year grants.

Mr. Obong Emmanuel Peter, the village chief of Atabrikang 2, spoke at the occasion and remarked, “Today’s contribution is extremely generous and speaks a lot about NNPC E&P’s and NOSL’s aspirations to develop the communities. The renovation work is much needed for the advancement of the people who visit the church. I thank the management of both companies for extending their support.”

Building a growth-centric neighborhood depends heavily on enhancing community well-being, assisting local organizations, and fostering a welcoming environment.

Since spreading joy through development initiatives always fosters long-lasting goodwill, NNPC E&P and NOSL have adopted a continuous strategy to better the host communities.

Base Manager for NOSL and Group Captain (Ret.) Etete Ekpo said, “Renovating the worship centers is our way to show love for the people of Iko town. We aim to do such development work for a long time. We are constantly tracking our activities and want to see the overall progress of our host communities.”

By extending sustainable development projects and building a brighter and more sustainable future for their host communities, NNPC E&P and NOSL are steadfastly committed to helping the host communities.