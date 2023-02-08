A chieftain of the Labour Party, Ibrahim Abdulkarim has stated that Northern Nigerians will

vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi. Ibrahim noted that Peter Obi

will get more votes in the northern region than the southern region because northerners are

angry and tired of insecurity, illiteracy, and unemployment, amongst other issues that

bedeviled them.

Speaking on Channels TV Special Election Programme, the 2023 Verdict which was

monitored by The News Chronicle, the chieftain who is also the Director General of a voters

coalition initiative, Big Tent Nigeria stated that the north has suffered the consequence of

bad governance occasioned by the current administration.

The News Chronicle understands that the Northern part of the country with 19 states has the

highest number of voter registration turnout. Moreover, the Nigerian constitution also

prescribed a national spread which must be met before a presidential candidate is

announced as the winner.

In accordance with Section 134 of the Nigerian Constitution, a presidential candidate can

only be announced as the winner if he or she has the majority of votes cast at the election;

and has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in at least two-thirds of all

the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Abdulkarim who is also the Director General of the Obi-Datti Independent Campaign Council

said he conducted a survey and the outcome showed that Nigerians in the north want Obi

and Baba-Ahmed because they are aggrieved about the way politicians have purloined their

resources and treated them in the last eight years.

With less than 17 days to the 2023 general election, the northern part of the country has

become a beautiful bride with all the leading presidential candidates flocking to the North-

West, North-East and North-Central geopolitical zones which make up the northern region

for bloc votes.