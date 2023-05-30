None of Our Members Will Willingly Jeopardize Nigeria’s Peace, Stability- MACBAN

None Of Our Members Will Willingly Jeopardize Nigeria’s Peace, Stability : As Nigeria transited to a new national government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN has committed to promoting peace and cordial existence between them and their host communities.

The National Director, Administration of MACBAN, Alhaji Giddado Siddikki made the pledge after Juma’at prayers by Muslim Umar in the Southeast Zone at Ugwuoba Mosque in Oji River Council Area of Enugu State.

Siddikki, who is also the leader of the Miyetti Allah in the Southeast, explained that the MACBAN and its members decided to organize the prayers to seek God’s guidance upon the new national government and the three new state administrations in the Southeast.

According to him, this is the first time they are praying in unison for successful transition of government because they understand that the government is strategic to ensuring that the nation works the way it should.

The group urged President Tinubu and the Southeast governors to carry all Nigerians along irrespective of their religious or ethnic inclinations.

“President Tinubu and the Southeast Governors should carry all Nigerians along irrespective of political, tribal and ethnic affiliation. They should respect the trust of the people who elected them.

“We want to state our readiness to collaborate with the new Southeast governors in maintaining the already existing mutual relationship between the herders and host communities in the region.

“We pray that Allah in his benevolence, grants our leaders the wisdom to administer the nation in a way that Nigerians will live happily wherever they chose to, without fear of molestation or rejection.

“We also pray for a leadership that will restore peace, safety and trust across tribal lines in Nigeria; for them to have the zeal and political will to make Nigeria work effectively to ensure that it takes its rightful place among the continent of Africa and globally,” he said.

Siddikki revealed further that the assembly prayed for increased understanding, tolerance and accommodation among the peoples of Nigeria.

He admonished; “It is time Nigerians unite and pursue the common good as well as douse the tension and insecurity in the country.

“None of our members will willingly do anything that will jeopardize the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians. Rather, we will continue to pray for a one and better Nigeria.

“Nigerians should focus on those positive ideals that are mutually beneficial to all the people.

“We pray for a prosperous nation which can only be attained in a peaceful environment.

“May Allah bless the Southeast where we live and do our business.”