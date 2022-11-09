The Anambra State Police Command has debunked a report making the rounds that its checkpoint was attacked by gunmen at Ihiala Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday morning.

The reports which went viral yesterday on many platforms had claimed that gunmen attacked Ihiala-Uli axis in Ihiala local government area of the state with many people feared dead and others injured.

The Ihiala-Uli axis has in recent times, become a flashpoint for all manner of criminals activities including kidnapping and ritual killings.

But when TNC correspondent in Awka contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, he debunked the reports, saying no such incident took place in the state.

He urged the public to disregard the information and described it as mischief.

According to the PPRO; “The Command wishes to let the members of the public know, that there was no such incident of any attack on police checkpoints in Anambra state.

“Please kindly disregard it, it is an act of mischief makers who want to incite tension in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attacks by gunmen have become a frequent occurrence in the state, with police formations being the key targets.

Recently, the convoy of a sitting Senator was attacked at Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Council Area of the state, an incident that witnessed many deaths and gun injuries to many.