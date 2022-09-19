Nigeria isn’t poor, never was she. From birth there is this natural favor from mother earth. Her lines falling in pleasant places, making her the envy of all.

Back in the day, a tourist destination she was, maybe she is till that destination many would like to go to.

The climate is friendly, the food and natural deposits nutritional and viable, raking in a whole lot into the national coffers. The crude, the groundnut pyramids, the coal, the gold, the coco, not to talk about the ingenuity that runs through the genes of Nigerians like a signature in all that they do.

At a point she wasn’t challenged by paucity of fund to pay her bills and provide basic infrastructure.

Her challenge at a time was her inability to manage the very ever flowing of money into her treasury daily.

Instead of saving for the rainy days, using the strategy of Joseph, the abundance instead groomed and birthed corruption, luring many into the very act of pilfering, plundering, stealing and engaging with a deep sense of Impunity any act that would guarantee seamless padding of their pockets at the expense of the nation’ economy.

Today, that worm has become a dragon, that lizard grown into a crocodile and that wall gecko that would have been killed with ease is now possing like a dangerous reptile charging for a blood.

Nigeria isn’t poor, never was she. Our politicians knew that Nigeria is viable, like a water fall, with a source that wouldn’t dry up. The water keeps surging and falling with a force unimaginable. If not, no right thinking person would be spending dollar bills In billions just to win election.

Nigeria isn’t poor and never was she. The blessings of God on this Nation looks like one with an aroma of Abraham’ blessing, where all nations will continuely call “her” blessed.

Looking at the Abacha’ loot for over 20years still being discovered, repatraited and most times relooted, the billions being swallowed by snakes and rats, the undiscovered bundles of dollars buried in sceptic tanks and government officials’ safe rooms etc still Nigeria hasn’t collapsed.

One explanation that would be a sensible explanation to all these, is the grace of Abraham’ blessing naturally endowed on her.

Just few Nations would be subjected to such massive, mindless loot and still stand.

Yet to see any government official, top ranking, with a good access to where money can be stolen that wouldnt maximise such “opportunity”.

If there are, which I know there would be, their numbers would easily be counted on ones fingers.

Sadly everybody uncaught claims a saint, acting like the righteous in the very act they have secretly smeared their decency and reputation, only that they are yet to be caught.

I make bold to say, Nigeria is being haemorrhaged daily from all sides, crude oil theft, fuel diversions, contract inflations, budget padding, moping up of unspent monies into private pockets and other unaccounted leakages of money shiponing.

The school feeding program is another seeming legitimate avenue for corruption. It is big scam, enriching few individual as the smile to the bank.

The woes of education in Nigeria, the misery of Nigerian students who have been a home for months, unsure when this cloud of uncertainties between ASUU/Government would clear, would be a thing of the past, if Nigeria systems can observe a non looting day every quarter.

It will be a day government officials would be as diligent as ever, honest as never been before, saying no to corruption, looting, pilfering, inflating contracts and any form of ingratiation etc.

This non looting day may sound too pedestrian, childish and ludicrous. However it comes across to you, the truth which is evidential is the kind of money that is stolen on daily basis by Nigerians from the national treasury.

It unimaginable, scary and very much unpatriotic.

If only we can just like we have National public holidays,have National non looting day on quarterly basis ,Nigeria would have enough money to fix roads, meet the demands of ASUU and still meet with other critical areas that need financing.

90% of Government contractors, 70% of government workers, 90% of top government workers etc are agents and enabler of corruption in disguise. This percentage may not be officially documented, but the truth isn’t contestable.

Nigeria economy bleeds every day, like water running in throngs, National monies run into illegal pockets daily, while leakages are too numerous.

Have a mental picture of lions feasting on their prey, so also the resources of Nigeria is daily being feasted on by lions and hyenas in human forms.

It takes grace for such a country to still stand.

Jarlath Opara